CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $9.75 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 253,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

