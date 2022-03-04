CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $475.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

