CIBC Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark restated an outperform rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.92.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.51. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 383.65%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

