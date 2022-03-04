CIBC Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$20.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperfrom rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.77.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$15.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.88.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

