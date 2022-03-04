CIBC Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

APR.UN opened at C$14.37 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.58 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.57. The company has a market cap of C$561.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.34.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

