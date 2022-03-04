CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$12.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.70.

TSE NVA opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.51.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

