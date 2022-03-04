Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $378.41 on Monday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

