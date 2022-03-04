Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 48,476 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.