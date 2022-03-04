Citigroup Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.32. 5,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.73. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

