Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on C. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,754. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.