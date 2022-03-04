Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 312.90 ($4.20) on Monday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 312.90 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Alina Kessel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,962.70).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

