Citizens Holding (CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 31st

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CIZN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.01. Citizens has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.88.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 14.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Citizens worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

