Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth $359,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the third quarter worth $1,676,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the third quarter worth $1,893,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLAS remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Class Acceleration has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

