Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

