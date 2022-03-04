Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.
CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CLNN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 165,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,966. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
