CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Position Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,005 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CMC Materials worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.28.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

