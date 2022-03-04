CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $245.15 Average PT from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

