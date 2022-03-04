CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 86.1% in February

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY opened at $1.92 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.