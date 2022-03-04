CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,377. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

