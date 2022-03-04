Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 322.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

