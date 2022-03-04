Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Lowered to €76.00 at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

