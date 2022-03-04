Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 200,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739,607 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 266.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 80,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

