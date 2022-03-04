Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 200,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739,607 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $7.97.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
