Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 550.6, suggesting that its share price is 54,960% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCUR and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CCUR and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.60%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCUR beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

