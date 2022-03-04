Comparing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45% BankUnited 37.95% 13.43% 1.17%

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.40 $1.08 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.09 billion 3.38 $414.98 million $4.52 9.64

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 3 4 0 2.57

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $49.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.