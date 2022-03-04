Compound Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $702.13 million and $88.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $106.31 or 0.00272986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,428 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

