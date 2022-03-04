Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

