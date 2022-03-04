Conceal Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $9,991.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,666,931 coins and its circulating supply is 11,810,395 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

