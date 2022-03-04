Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,263. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

