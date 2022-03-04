Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.
Shares of CNCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,263. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.
In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
