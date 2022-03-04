Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931. Conifer has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About Conifer (Get Rating)
Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.
