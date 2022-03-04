Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.470-$5.610 EPS.

Shares of CCSI stock traded down 0.17 on Friday, reaching 59.56. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 57.41. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCSI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

