ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 382.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of WISH opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $145,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,664 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 26.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 105.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 391.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

