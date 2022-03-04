Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.52

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 218796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

CTTAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

