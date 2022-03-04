Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 354 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.72. 25,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

