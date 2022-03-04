Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 922 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 167,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $44.51. 3,218,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,807,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

