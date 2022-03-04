Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

