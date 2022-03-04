Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Nasdaq by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,944. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

