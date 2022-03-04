Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises 1.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 389,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,095. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.