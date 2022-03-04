Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 167 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

