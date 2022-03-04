ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.43). Approximately 3,923,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,020,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.60 ($2.38).

CTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.41).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.