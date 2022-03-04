Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-$14.20 EPS.

Shares of COO opened at $417.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

