Cormark Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$117.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE TD opened at C$98.30 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$78.02 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$179.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.