Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 1.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 2,439,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,273,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)
