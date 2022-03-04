Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 1.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 2,439,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,273,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

