Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to post $172.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $161.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $693.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $719.33 million, with estimates ranging from $689.90 million to $755.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 56,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 711,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

