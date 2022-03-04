Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

CTVA stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 104,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.