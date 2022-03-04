Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $16.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.28. 37,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

