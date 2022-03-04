Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coty were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth about $88,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.77 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

