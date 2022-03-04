Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPNG stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,211,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Coupang has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $17,316,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 1,385.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 171,890 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coupang by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

