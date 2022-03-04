Cowen Lowers Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 24,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,055. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

