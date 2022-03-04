Craig Hallum Cuts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $70.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

CDLX stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $496,442.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

