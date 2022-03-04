Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VHC opened at $1.93 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

